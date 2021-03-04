Khammam: Passersby rescue woman from getting killed by husband

Passersby rescued a woman who was getting killed by her husband in Khammam on Wednesday. The woman who suffered injuries in the attack was sent to hospital while her husband was handed over to the police. The man is said to have tried to kill his wife suspecting her infidelity

According to the police, the man, identified as Nageshwar Rao, was staying away from his wife and children in Chilakalapadu in Andhra Pradesh. In February, the woman moved out of the home along with her children without informing her husband and was living in a TNGO colony in Khammam.

Nageshwar Rao has launched a search for his wife and children after she went missing. On Wednesday, he spotted his travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Khammam and followed her.

He forcibly took her to an isolated place and tried to kill her with a boulder. However, his attempt to kill his wife was foiled when passersby noticed the act and hurled stones at the Nageshwar. They rescued the woman and informed the police who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.