Khammam: Police foils stir for aid to kin of youth

Khammam: Demanding to solve the unemployment issues and seeking ex-gratia to the deceased unemployed youth S Nageswara Rao's family the students unions of PDSU, DYFI, AISF and PYL took out a huge rally programme in Khammam town on Monday.

The union leaders conducted a protest rally from the Zilla Parishad Centre to Collector Office. They also tried to go Collectorate during the programme. The police stopped and arrested them. The Police had argument with the students.

The student leaders of the various union said that no post was filled in last seven years under the TRS regime.

They said, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not responding on the suicides of jobless youth. "If the government does not fulfill the demands we will stage protest across the State, "they warned.

Leaders of student union Ch Ramesh, T Ramesh, Venkatesh, G Srinivas, Mutta Rao, Naresh, Veerababu, Nagaraju, Sudhakar, Sangeeta, Sai, Mastan, Kiran, Navya,Naveen, Prudhivi, Bharath, Janemiya, Rakesh and Prem Singh were present.