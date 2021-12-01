Khammam: Ponguleti condemns KCR's comments against Kishan Reddy

Khammam: BJP National co-incharge of Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday trained his guns against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his comments on Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in a press meet at Pragathi Bhavan.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy while speaking to the media people over phone, demanded immediate apology by CM KCR over his alleged comments on Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. He said that KCR is upset by the humiliation loss in the recent Huzurabad by-poll to BJP leader Eatala Rajender and has been making baseless allegations against the BJP and its leaders.

He also said that it is not a correct way from KCR being a CM of the State to use such dirty language against the oppositions. He informed that G kishan Reddy had served as MLA & MP and also has worked hard for the welfare of the people in the State.

He stated that the CM has no right to comment on the Union Cabinet Minister Kishan Reddy and added that Kishan Reddy had played a key role in the development of the State.

Former MLC stated that the CM did not maintain good relation with the Central government and now levelling allegations against it. He alleged that KCR had failed to solve the issues of farmers and to divert the people, he is making useless allegations against the Central government on paddy issues.

He informed that the separate State of Telangana was formed after several students sacrificed their lives and added that now the CM KCR and his family members are enjoying the power and are not paying any interest on welfare of the people. Former MLC informed that the Central govenrment under the leadership of PM Modi had implemented number of welfare schemes for the sake of farmers in the country. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demanded the CM KCR to immediately withdraw the comments made against Union Minster Kishan Reddy.