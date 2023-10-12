Khammam: Public urged to follow poll code

Khammam : The district administration has called upon the public and political parties to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct which will be in effect till December 5.

People are advised not to cash more than Rs 50,000. If larger amounts of cash are found, they would be seized and deposited with the district treasury. Those carrying cash to meet medical, college fees, business, weddings and other needs should have proper proofs such as account books, ATM slips, bills if sale of goods or grains is in cash, registration documents if land is sold, and details of business transactions.

District Expenditure Monitoring Nodal Officer Vijaya Kumar at Collectorate should be approached to get the seized money released, according District Collector V P Gautam. More clarifications can be had from Vijaya Kumar on 9492104983.