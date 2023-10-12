Live
- Kottu Satyanarayana flays Pawan Kalyan, says he decieved Kapu community
- Chiranjeevi calls Big B his ‘guiding force’
- Shiva RajkumarShiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ is part of new cinematic universe
- Madras HC Chief Justice inaugurates organ donation awareness campaign
- Autonomy of women trumps, but need to balance rights of unborn child: CJI
- Nirmala Sitharaman meets Brazil's economy minister, discusses climate finance & strengthening MDBs
- L-G nod for appointment of 4 SPPs for CBI
- Tribal-dominated Mandla’s development my priority: Kamal Nath
- Nokia Chennai factory achieves 7 million units milestone
- Delhi High Court stays cheating case filed against Hero MotoCorp CEO Pawan Munjal
Just In
Khammam: Public urged to follow poll code
The district administration has called upon the public and political parties to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct which will be in effect till December 5.
Khammam : The district administration has called upon the public and political parties to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct which will be in effect till December 5.
People are advised not to cash more than Rs 50,000. If larger amounts of cash are found, they would be seized and deposited with the district treasury. Those carrying cash to meet medical, college fees, business, weddings and other needs should have proper proofs such as account books, ATM slips, bills if sale of goods or grains is in cash, registration documents if land is sold, and details of business transactions.
District Expenditure Monitoring Nodal Officer Vijaya Kumar at Collectorate should be approached to get the seized money released, according District Collector V P Gautam. More clarifications can be had from Vijaya Kumar on 9492104983.