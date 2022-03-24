Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar demands Union Minister's apology to tribals

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday called upon people from the ST communities and students to hold protest rallies against the Centre for keeping enhanced ST reservations pending for five years.

Demanding that the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs tender apology to all the tribal people in the State, Puvvada said the Union Minister insulted the tribal people by his statement.

Ajay Kumar who is in on Delhi tour along with three Ministers, criticised Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishwerswar Tudu for his statement in the Lok Sabha that the Centre did not receive the Telangana government's bill of enhancing reservations for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 6 per cent to 10 per cent.

He said the Minister misled the House by telling lies. He said the bill was passed in the State Assembly in April 2017 and was referred to the Union Home Ministry through the Governor in May 2017.

"The bill is yet to be approved by the Central government even after five years and the Union Minister now says the Centre had not received the bill. It showed how much the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was taking interest in the affairs of ST people," he added.