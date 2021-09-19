Khammam: Puvvada takes part in Shobha Yatra

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday launched Shobha Yatra as a part of Ganesh idol immersion programme in Khammam. Collector VP Gowtham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and district officers attended the programme in the town.

The Minister was informed that all arrangements were made at Musi River for immersion programme. Ajay directed the concerned officials to co-operate with each other for the smooth functioning. He said that many Ganesh immersion organisers across the district will reahcMusi River for immersions.

Mayor P Neeraja, Utsav committee members and noted personalities in the district participated in the programme.