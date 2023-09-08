Khammam: Race hots up for Palair ticket in Congress party

Khammam : Congress party leaders are vying with one another to secure B-form to contest from Palair Assembly constituency. Rayala Nageswara Rao, a member of TPCC who is in the race, recently met with Baba Siddique and MP K Muraleedharanin Hyderabad to present his qualifications and best suitability to contest on the party ticket.

He unsuccessfully contested for Palair seat on the PrajaRajyam Partyin 2009.Later, Nageswara Rao joined the Congress party and tried for the MLC seat in the local bodies category from Khammam.

However, the party favoured KandalaUpender Reddy. Rayala claimed that he had been duly taking part in the party activities for the past several years, steadfastly strengthening the party in the constituency at the grassroots level.

However, things are set to sour for Ravala and many others, with the entry of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the Congress. He applied for the Palair ticket.

In the meantime, it is rumoured that YSRTP leader YS Sharmila and former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao may shortly join the Congress and seek to contest from Palairconstituency. In the 2018 elections, Tummalaran unsuccessfully for the Palair seat. Other notable competitor desiring the ticket is Maddineni Baby Swarna Kumari, a supporter of former MP Srinivas Reddy.

Sharmila and Tummala Nageswara Rao have not yet submitted their requests for the party ticket. How the party would deal with their predicament remains to be seen in view of many potential trouble creators for whoever wins the party confidence and secures Palair ticket.