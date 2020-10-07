Khammam: Rare Mouse Deer found in Kommepalli forest

Khammam: Rare 'mouse deer' was spotted on Wednesday in Kommepalli forest at Sathupalli in Khammam district.



After receiving information from locals, the forest officials have shifted the animal to a Mouse-Deer Park at Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary in Kothagudem, Sathupalli FRO A Venkateswaralu informed.

The other members of the three-month-old mouse deer would be traced out to ensure their safety, he added and informed that these animals normally live in thick forests.

The locals informed that in the past many wild animals have strayed into human habitat because of mining activities.

The forests officials asked the locals to inform them if they found any wild animal outside the forest.