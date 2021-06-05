Khammam: SBIT students secure job in Infosys

Khammam: Fourteen members of the B.Tech students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) college secured jobs in Infosys Limited informed the College Chairman Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna).

On Saturday, a programme was conducted by the college. Krishna appreciated all the students who got the jobs in company. Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that the company was conducting online placements, nearly 30 members from various branches attended the placements.

He appreciated the all the head of the departments and placement officers for encouraging the students.

Later, the students felicitated the college chairman Krishna during the programme.