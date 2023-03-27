Khammam: SCCL hospital faces medicine crunch, workers hit hard

Khammam: The workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) expressed dissatisfaction on management decisions. The management is not taking any interest for the company employees and is not maintaining a stock of medicines in the store of the main hospital.



The workers are suffering due to lack of medicines for the last three months and are forced to purchase them outside. The workers appealed to the company and management to keep the highly required medicines in the stores. The Singareni main hospital is located in the Corporate office in coal town Kothagudem. It is the main hospital for the employees and every worker in all the areas getting health services here along with medicines.

Vanga Venkat AITUC leader alleged the management did not pay interest on the health services of the workers.

Speaking to Hans India, he said that the workers' heath is deteriorating due to lack of medicines in the store. He said, mainly the workers who are suffering sensitive diseases like BP, Sugar are forced to purchase the medicines from outside stores which is costing them dearly.

He said the company had referred some workers for better treatment in corporate hospitals in Hyderabad.

Not only working employees, but retired workers also suffer with this issue.

He appealed to the company management immediately to keep all the types of medicines in the store available to each worker. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the main hospital didn't respond to the phone calls to speak on the issue.