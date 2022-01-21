Khammam: Sharp rise in Covid cases since Sankranti

Khammam: Covid cases have been increasing steadily since Sankranti festival in erstwhile Khammam district. Earlier the district would report cases in two digits only but there has been a sharp increase for few days. The caseload jumped to 600 during the past three days in erstwhile Khammam district, according to official sources.

The district is witnessing very high number of cases particularly in boarder villages and mandals.

Many people from the district travel to Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and Orissa for business and other purposes. Since people hardly follow Covid norms during the travel to the districts which are reporting high number of cases in the neighbouring States.

Therefore, the number of case jumped as people from the district travelled to Andhra Pradesh enjoy watching cockfight during the Sankranti festival also in Orissa.

After attending the cockfight events, the people came to their villages and also brought with them virus, said a district health official. Therefore, the district witnessed sharp increase in Covid cases in recent times, he added.

Not only Cock fight the Mukkoti festival event which was organised by the Lord Rama temple also one of the reason spreading Covid. After the event the police and revenue staff got positive in Kothagudem district. The district administration made concentrate on prevent the Covid cases in the district. Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducted review meetings with all the health officers and District Collectors.

He appealed to the people self protection is very important for prevent the Covid.

He appreciated to the officers who were made success 100% jab in first dose of Covid vaccination. He said, with making same team sprit will continue second dose

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Malathi informed the conducting the tests in all the centres in district. She said, the vaccination programme is conducting in all PHCs and conducted booster doses.

She said, the people should wear the masks and avoid the group progrmmes and followed the Covid norms.