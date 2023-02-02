Khammam: Singareni ships record 68 lakh tonnes coal in January

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) created a record in transportation of coal in January. The company transported 68.4 lakh tonnes of coal, a record. The previous record of 64.7 lakh tonnes of coal shipment was achieved in March, 2016.

Similarly, the highest overburden of 16.67 lakh cubic metres removed on Tuesday. This new record was set when 14.83 cubic metres of overburden was cleared by offloading on Tuesday and 1.84 lakh cubic metres of overburden was removed with the help of department machinery.

The company issued a statement on Wednesday here. It said that in January a total of 1,216 pallets of coal were transported from 11 areas at an average rate of 39 rail cars per day. The majority of the coal was transported to thermal power stations situated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In January, Singareni surpassed the highest coal shipment of 1,186 pallets.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar congratulated workers who strived to achieve the feat. He exhorted them to perform in the same team spirit for the next 60 days. "We could easily surpass the current financial year target of 700 lakh tonnes of coal production," he added.