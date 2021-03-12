Khammam: Siva temples abuzz with devotees

Khammam: Devotees in large numbers thronged the temples of Lord Siva across erstwhile Khammam offering special prayers on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Thursday.

The temples witnessed rush of devotees since early morning hours. Grand celebrations took place at Kakatiya era's Sri Ganapeshwaralayam at Kusumanchi, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Annapureddypalle, Annapurneshawaralayam near Bhadradri, Neeladri Shivalayam and others.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar offered prayers at Guntumalleshwara Swamy temple in Khammam city and at Kudali Tirthala Sangameshwara Swamy temple in Khammam rural mandal.

Speaking to the media persons later, the Minister said he prayed for the well-being of people in the State.

Jataras were also celebrated at historic Kotilingeshwara Swamy temple at Polampalli in Karepally mandal, Sri Veerabhadraswamy temple, Tegada in Charla mandal, Tirthala Sangameshwara Swamy temple, Vaidyanatha Swamy Temple in Nelakondapalli and others.

Meanwhile, the Khammam district administration made elaborate arrangements for devotees at Tirthala where the one of the biggest jataras was held. Many devotees took holy dip in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam and at Mothe in Burgampahad mandal where Veerabhadra Swamy temple was located.