Khammam: Solve farmers' issues, Bhatti Vikramarka demands government

Khammam: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the government to immediately solve the issues of farmers in the district. He visited Thammineni Palem, Tirumalayapalem, Jagannadhapuram, Pandirpalli and Ramakrishnapuram villages under Chintakani and Tirumalaypalem mandals on Thursday. During the visit, he interacted with farmers and listened to their issues.

Reacting to their woes, Vikramarka called on Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and discussed various issues of farmers and the main issue of purchasing wet paddy due to unseasonal rains in the fields.

He explained to the Minister that the officials have removed about 6 to 8 kg wet paddy while purchasing, which was a heavy loos t the farmers.

Minister Reddy promised the CLP Leader that he will solve all the issues of farmers and will discuss with the district officials concerned.

Congress leaders A Vekateswara Rao, K Gopi, K Govind Rao, Veerabhadram, T Koteswara Rao, Rama Rao, Basavaiah and Ramu have accompanied Bhatti Vikramarka during his visit