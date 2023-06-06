Live
Khammam: Students clean up forest on World Environment Day
Various organizations and the Government Degree and PG College for Women collaborated to organise a programme on the occasion of World Environment Day here on Monday
The participants explored the forest and cleaned up plastic and other hazardous objects from the environment.
Speaking on the programme, District Forest Officer Sidhardha Vikram Singh urged everyone to work for environmental protection. He asked youngsters to create awareness among the people on environmental issues.
He also stated that the governments have completely backed the construction of a plastic-free society. He stated that citizens should support the government policies and work to improve society.
Divisional Forest Officer B Babu, FRO B Radhika, college principal Dr G Padmavathi, Botany lecturer P Krishnaveni, Green Way organisers D Ravikumar, Forest department officers Venu Madhva, Herpiyam Keeper Srikanth, and others attended the programme.