Live
- Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually
- iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed
- Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao
- Permission granted for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi
- Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people
- Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress
- Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans
- Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students
Just In
Khammam: Teacher Eligibility Test exam passes off smoothly
Highlights
District Collector V P Gautham on Friday informed that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination was held without any glitch in the district.
Khammam : District Collector V P Gautham on Friday informed that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination was held without any glitch in the district. He said 54 centers had been set up in the morning and 45 centers in the afternoon for the examination held in two sessions.
It is learnt that 10,465 (80.98%) out of 12,923 applicants appeared for the morning session, 2,458 (19.02%) out of 10,480 candidates appeared for the afternoon session examination. Earlier, the Collector visited RJC Degree College and Rikka Bazar Government High Schools where the examination was conducted.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS