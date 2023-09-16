  • Menu
Khammam: Teacher Eligibility Test exam passes off smoothly

Khammam: Teacher Eligibility Test exam passes off smoothly
District Collector V P Gautham on Friday informed that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination was held without any glitch in the district.

Khammam : District Collector V P Gautham on Friday informed that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination was held without any glitch in the district. He said 54 centers had been set up in the morning and 45 centers in the afternoon for the examination held in two sessions.

It is learnt that 10,465 (80.98%) out of 12,923 applicants appeared for the morning session, 2,458 (19.02%) out of 10,480 candidates appeared for the afternoon session examination. Earlier, the Collector visited RJC Degree College and Rikka Bazar Government High Schools where the examination was conducted.

