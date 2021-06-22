Khammam : Telangana people will always remember Prof Jayashankar says Minister Ajay

Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday paid floral tributes to Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar, at a programme at the statue of Jayashankar at Kottur Circle on the latter's death anniversary,

Recalling Professor's contribution during the separate Telangana State movement, the Minister said Telangana people will always remember his great service.

The government is implementing several schemes to fulfil the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar, he added.

Ajay said all communities in the State were achieving self-sufficiency with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's pro-poor approach and administrative acumen.

The State is witnessing development in all fields and competing with other States in the country in terms of development, he noted. ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, District Collector RV Karnan and others paid homage to Prof Jayashankar.