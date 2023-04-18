Khammam: Three lives snuffed out in separate mishaps

Khammam: In an unfortunate incidents, three persons were killed in separate road mishaps in the district.



In the first case, a lorry driver Jainuluddin (53) of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot after his vehicle collided head-on with another lorry at Sathupalli town.

In another incident, a mini-truck driver A Naresh (35) of Jagtial district died on the spot after his vehicle hit a road side tree at Tallamada village of Sathupalli mandal.

Similarly, a bike rider, Raju (45) of Kalakota village of Bonakal mandal died after a speeding truck hit the bike at Siripuram village of Madhira mandal.