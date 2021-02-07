Khammam : Timminenipalem farmers lauded for crop rotation

Khammam : District Collector RV Karnan has appreciated the farmers of Timminenipalem in Chintakani mandal for going for crop rotation. During his visit to the village on Saturday, the farmers informed him that as many as 62 farmers have cultivated groundnut in 214 acres of land and they got a record price of Rs 7,050 per quintal.

Fertile land and good irrigation facilities at the village suited the groundnut cultivation, the farmers said.

The farmers further said they did not go to market as the buyers themselves were coming to village to buy the produce. In addition to that, seeds were being sold to Telangana State Seeds Corporation on a buy-back basis.

T Krishna and K Purnaiah of the village told Karnan an expenditure of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 was incurring on an acre and the yield was in between 18 to 20 quintals per acre. After harvesting groundnut, green gram would be taken up, the farmers said.

Karnan asked the farmers to increase the crop extent in future and follow better crop management methods for increased yield. He directed the agriculture officials to help farmers in other areas by bringing them to Timminenipalem and interact with the famers of the village.

The Collector agreed to extend all possible support to farmers who sought assistance for drip irrigation and better marketing facilities. Rythu Bandhu Samithi district chairman Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao, District Agriculture Officer Vijaya Nirmala, Sarpanch Dammalapati Sridevi, MPP P Tirupathi Kishore and others were present.