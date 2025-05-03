Khammam to get State’s 6th synthetic running track

Khammam: In a major boost to Khammam’s sporting infrastructure, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao laid the foundation stone for a synthetic running track at Sardar Patel Stadium on Friday. The track, coming up at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, will be the sixth such facility in Telangana.

The event also marked the launch of a table tennis shed worth Rs 50 lakh, in the presence of Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy, District Collector Muzammil Khan, and Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya. Foundation was also laid for footpath from NTR Circle to IT Hub. Speaking at the ceremony, Tummala highlighted the importance of this development, expressing hope that Khammam would produce national-level athletes with the right training and infrastructure. He stressed on the need for a systematic plan for the track’s construction and upkeep and called for the selection of qualified coaches to train young athletes. “Teamwork is essential—not just in sports, but in administration as well,” the Minister said.

He also proposed that the RDO identify 20 acres of land for a new cricket stadium, and promised to take the proposal, along with requests for a medical college and integrated Gurukul, to the Chief Minister. MP R Raghuram Reddy shared nostalgic memories of participating in races on coal tracks in 1979-80, calling the new synthetic facility a dream come true for local athletes.

He urged officials to ensure specialised training for synthetic track runners and explore the possibility of developing a hockey track in Khammam.

Suggestions for improvements at Sardar Patel Stadium were welcomed, with the Minister assuring full support for Khammam’s sporting future. “About 25 years ago, Minister Tummala laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam city. Now, the minister is working to create various facilities in the same stadium,” added the Collector. He said that no other district in the State has the facilities and amenities like those in Khammam Stadium.