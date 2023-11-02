Khammam: Tummala Nageswara Rao A people’s servant for long in fray

Khammam : Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is being fielded from Khammam by the Congress party. He is one of the senior most politicians in the state. He worked as a Minister in united Andhra Pradesh under the Chief Ministers NT Rama Rao and N Chandra Babu Naidu. He also worked in Telangana state under KCR leadership.

He was born in Gandugulpally village under Dammapet mandal In Kothagudem district. He hails from a agricultural family. After completing graduation in Commerce, he entered politics in 1982, inspired by Telugu Desam founder N T Rama Rao. He contested on TDP ticket for first time from Sathupally which was a general seat then. He, however, lost the elections. He continued to work for the party which gave him a chance again from Sathupalli. He went on to the elections in 1985,1994 and 1999 with a huge majority and served in the TDP government. He won as the MLA from TDP in 2009 from Khammam assembly. After that he lost the 2014 elections in the same place. Later he joined TRS and was gifted with an MLC seat. He served as a Minister and won byelection in Palair assembly. He was defeated by the Congress MLA Kandala Upender Reddy in 2018 elections in Palair.

After that Kandala joined BRS and was fielded from Palair. A disappointed Tummala joined the Congress and is now contesting in this elections from the Khammam against Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the BRS candidate.

He held the portfolios of Minor Irrigation, Major Irrigation and Excise and Prohibition and R&B Minister in 1996,1999 and 2001 and 2014 respectively.