  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Two farmers washed away in NSP canal

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

Tragedy struck Kappalabandam village in the district as two farmers washed away in NSP canal on Thursday.

Khammam: Tragedy struck Kappalabandam village in the district as two farmers washed away in NSP canal on Thursday.

According to sources, the farmers had gone to the NSP canal for connecting the pipelines for drawing water into their fields. They accidentally slipped into the canal and washed away.

The deceased were identified as G Laxma Reddy (53) and Lakkireddy Rami Reddy(45) of Kappalabandam village under Kalluru mandal in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X