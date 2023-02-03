Khammam: Two farmers washed away in NSP canal

Khammam: Tragedy struck Kappalabandam village in the district as two farmers washed away in NSP canal on Thursday.

According to sources, the farmers had gone to the NSP canal for connecting the pipelines for drawing water into their fields. They accidentally slipped into the canal and washed away.

The deceased were identified as G Laxma Reddy (53) and Lakkireddy Rami Reddy(45) of Kappalabandam village under Kalluru mandal in the district.