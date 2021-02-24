Khammam: Unemployed Graduate voters evoke mixed response

Khammam: Ahead of Graduate MLC elections of Khammam, Nalgonda and Khammam constituencies, the graduate voters are expressing varied opinions. Some of the unemployed graduates are not willing to cast their votes, while some others are opined that vote is a weapon in democracy and one should cast their vote.

An unemployed youth K Venkat Rao alleged that the candidates for MLC elections will woo the voters of solving their problems only during election time and after winning, they will not solve a single issue and they even don't see the voters' faces. This is the process going on for several years, he added.

Venkat Rao criticised that the candidates are cheating graduate voters with false promises only to win the elections. Educated people are not interested to cast their vote in elections due to the worst politics by the leaders of various political parties, he added.

But, CH Krishnaveni, an unemployed woman, expressed different opinion that it is everyone's right to vote in democracy and one should elect the right person, who will work hard to protect the rights of unemployed graduates and solve their demands in House. She felt that there is a great need to create awareness among the people about the value of their vote and to make them to cast their vote without fail. The voters should be explained to elect a good leader, she added.

Another unemployed graduate Ch Sai Krishna said the candidates, who are contesting in Graduate MLC elections will mesmerise the voters with their hollow speeches. He challenged that candidates to explain to the voters what they did to the public during their tenure and to give party manifesto copes to the voters.