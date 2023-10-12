Live
Khammam: VVC Trust donates ambulance to hospital
Highlights
The fully-equipped ambulance donated by VVC Trust to the District Government Medical College free of cost was flagged off on Wednesday by District Collector Dr V P Gautham
Khammam : The fully-equipped ambulance donated by VVC Trust to the District Government Medical College free of cost was flagged off on Wednesday by District Collector Dr V P Gautham. The ambulance was handed over to the principal of the college, Dr S Rajeswara Rao.
The Collector noted that such vehicles fitted advanced life support would be very useful in times of emergencies. He commended VVC Trust chairman Rajendra Prasad for rendering charitable services to the society. District main hospital superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu, and other officials were present.
