Khammam: Whip Rega Kantha Rao tests Covid positive

Khammam: Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao was tested positive for Covid-9.

Sharing the information through his Facebook account on Thursday, Kantha Rao said that he got fever and developed corona symptoms on Wednesday evening and tested positive on Thursday.

He appealed to the party leaders and workers, who moved close to him for the past few days, to undergo Covid test and not to come to meet him at camp office.

Speaking to the media over phone, Whip Kantha Rao informed that his condition was normal and suffering with mild symptoms only.

He was under home quarantine as per doctors' suggestions.