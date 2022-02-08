Khammam: ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raj distributes CMRF cheques

Khammam: Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamal Raj distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries at Yerrupalem mandal in Madhira constituency on Monday. He distributed cheques worth Rs 2, 22,500 to seven beneficiaries.

He interacted with the people on the occasion. He also inspected double bedroom houses construction works and interacted with the officials. He asked them to complete the works within the stipulated time.

He visited party leaders' houses and victims' families who died recently in various incidents. Party leaders and workers were present on the occasion.