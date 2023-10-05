Kodad: Narendra Modi exposed BRS-BJP nexus said MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Kodad : Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Nizamabad has finally exposed the unholy alliance between the BJP and BRS. Addressing a meeting in Kodad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party has long alleged that there is no difference between the BJP and the BRS. Both the parties are friends and following a policy of ‘Delhi mein dosti, and galli mein kushti’ and they have staged rivalries to damage the Congress party, he said.

Reddy said that Modi’s admission that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had approached him to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is only half the truth. He said that the BRS may not be an official ally of the NDA, but it is ideologically aligned with the BJP and is part of the same front. The Congress MP alleged that Modi’s revelation was not spontaneous, but planned.

He said that Modi had visited Telangana several times in the past, but had never mentioned KCR’s approach to join the NDA. He believes that Modi made this revelation just a few weeks before the elections as part of a larger strategy to convey to the people that the BJP and the BRS are one and the same, and that the BRS will eventually become part of the NDA.

He also believes that Modi’s statement is an attempt to divert attention from the rising popularity of the Congress party in Telangana. He said that the BJP, BRS, and MIM are part of the same team and will work together to defeat the Congress party. He said that this alliance will be evident in their campaigning strategies and candidate selection. Despite being in competition with each other, they will support each other to defeat the Congress.

Commenting on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP government has not implemented the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act for the past nine years. He said that the establishment of a tribal university, turmeric board, and other decisions have been pending for nine years. Instead of apologising to the people for the delay, Modi repeated the same promises as if they were new, and a few of them were cleared in the cabinet meeting.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that with the election schedule likely to be announced next week, there is no possibility of implementing these promises immediately. Therefore, he said that these promises are as good as non-implemented.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that the Congress party will win more than 70 seats to form the next government in Telangana. He said that the Congress party will win all 10 seats in the former Nalgonda district, and the Huzurnagar and Kodad seats will be won with a majority of more than 50,000 votes. He appealed to the people not to be distracted by the stunts being performed by the BJP and the BSP ahead of the elections.