Komatireddy blames KCR for drought in district

Nalgonda : Minister for R&B Komatireddy Venkat Reddy did not mince his words when he put blame on the BRS government led by K Chandrashekar Rao in being responsible for drought-hit district. “If KCR had completed the SLBC tunnel works as assured by him during elections, Nalgonda district would not have faced drought today,” said the minister.

Criticising the BRS government, he said, “They could not allocate Rs 3000 crore for the SLBC tunnel, but they spent Rs 1 lakh crore for the construction of the visionless Kaleswaram project.” Addressing the media, Komatireddy said, “I will take care of the drinking water needs of the people of Nalgonda town by bringing water from Panagal Udaya Samudram Reservoir even through tankers.”

The minister was speaking to the media after participating in pujas at Chaya and Pacchala Someswara temples in Nalgonda on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on Friday.

Following the pujas, Komatireddy laid foundation stones for underground drainage, CC roads, water tank, and road widening works to be carried out in Nalgonda town, Nalgonda mandal, and Tipparti mandal with an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore rupees. An Annapurna canteen was also opened at Komatireddy Prateekreddy College.

The Minister stated that under the auspices of ISKCON Akshaya Patra and Komatireddy Prateek Reddy Foundation, measures are being taken to provide lunch to 25,000 people at Rs 5 per meal in Nalgonda town within four months.

Komatireddy also announced the government’s efforts to get UNESCO recognition for Chaya Someswara Temple in Panagal in Nalgonda, assuring the people of his hard work for the development of the district.

“The development of Nalgonda was stalled for ten years because of BRS rule. As a Minister of Roads, I have been to Delhi thrice already for the for bypass road in Nalgonda town, which got sanctioned at Rs 700 crore,” he said. Another, Rs 25,000 crore have been sanctioned for the Regional Ring Road. For the expansion of Mushampalli-Nalgonda road Rs 100 crore have been sanctioned. “Work will begin within the next six months,” informed the Minister.

During his visit to the town, Komatireddy was accompanied by Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, and Town Congress President Gummala Mohan Reddy.