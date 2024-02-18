Kothagudem: 5 CPI ML (ND) naxals arrested

Kothagudem : Police arrested five CPI ML (ND-Pedda Chandranna Faction) naxals in the forests in Pusapalli village of Yellandu mandal in the district on Friday. In a statement to the media on Saturday, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that based on a tip-off about a meeting of armed naxals in the forests, police conducted search operations and spotted the naxals.

While the culprits tried to run away, the police caught five of them even as others fled the spot. The arrested naxals were identified as the group’s State Committee secretary Kurasam Vanjaiah alias Ashok, its member Danasari Sammaiah alias Gopi, armed commanders S Muthaiah alias Pullanna and Shaik Madar Saheb of Mahabubabad district, and Kalakonda Suresh of Khammam district.

Police seized a pistol, 16 live rounds of .303 rifle, five gelatin sticks, 10 detonators, kit bags and revolutionary literature.

“During interrogation the arrested naxals confessed that they had formed an armed dalam in September 2023 to wage an armed fight against the government and to carry out a campaign against its failures,” the SP said.

Search operations are underway to nab the escaped naxals viz. Guruguntla Devi Reddy alias Yellaiah, Nayini Komaraiah alias Kondanna, Danasari Suresh, Kranthi, Abbarla Rajaiah, and Upender alias Umar.

Meanwhile, the SI of Police appealed to the naxals to surrender along with arms and join mainstream life. He requested the public to share information with the police if they found any naxals moving with arms in their areas.