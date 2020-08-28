Kothagudem: Collector Dr MV Reddy responds to aged woman's appeal

Kothagudem: Responding immediately to the appeal of an aged woman for pension, District Collector Dr MV Reddy on Thursday forwarded her application to SERP office in Hyderabad.

Going into details, the Collector visited Mallelamadugu village of Aswapuram manal on Wednesday to inspect crop damage. During his tour, an old woman widow, named Veyya Somamma met him and poured out her problems.

She said that she had applied for pension several times but not sanctioned. She lives alone in the village without government pension or any other financial sources, she lamented.

The Collector moved by her pitiable condition, took her pension application and forwarded the same to the Hyderabad office on Thursday, requesting to sanction pension to the aged woman.