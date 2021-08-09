Kothagudem: Mobile vaccination drive in agency villages from today

Kothagudem: Kothagudem District Collector D Anudeep on Sunday informed that mobile vaccination drive will be launched on Monday (August 9) to prevent spread of Covid-19 in agency villages. The mobile vaccination drive will be conducted in agency mandals of Cherla, Karakagudem, Aswapuram, Mulkalpalli, Julurupadu, Aswaraopet and Gundala in first phase. He appealed to the people of agency areas to utilise this facility and take vaccine. Anudeep said that the officials have identified border villages of Andhra Pradesh, which have corona cases, and focussing to provide vaccine to the people of these villages. The officials concerned were directed to set up 11 vehicles for the mobile vaccination drive, which would be monitored by the Medical and Health department.



After the completion of first phase, vaccine would be given to the remaining mandals in the second phase. He told the officials concerned to create awareness among the people on the vaccination drive. The Collector informed that Prajavani will be conducted on Monday at n the office.