KTR to visit Khammam tomorrow 

Khammam: Stating that the development works are going on at a brisk pace in Khammam, District Collector RV Karnan informed that the tour programme of Ministers KT Rama Rao, V Prashanth Reddy and P Ajay Kumar on April 2 was confirmed. They will launch various development works, will lay foundation for several projects worth Rs 423 crore in the district, he added.

According to the Collector, modern bus stand with a cost of Rs 25 crore and vaikuntadhamam renovated with Rs 2 crore in the city; and 1,000 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore in Tekulapally were ready for inauguration. Daily drinking water under Amrutha scheme with Rs 229 crore also will be inaugurated.

MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stone for extension of second phase of IT Hub with about Rs 30 core in the city. R&B Minster V Prashanth Reddy will lay foundation for the four-lane road with a cost of Rs 35 core.

Minister KTR will inaugurate municipal office constructed with Rs 3 crore and vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Sathupally.