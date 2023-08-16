Ladies first: Parties let women leaders take centre stage in Independence Day fetes

Nalgonda: Political parties always try to grab the attention of people for votes and political mileage.

National parties showing their political stands have given importance and put the woman leaders of the party in front on the occasion of Independence Day fete.

Following their leader Rahul Gandhi’s instructions Congress leaders let the women leaders to hoist the national flags at the party offices and people’s representatives camp offices. Another national party BJP, is giving counter to the Congress’ political stunt put their women leaders in first row in the Independence Day rallies held in constituency in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Both parties’ women stand on the occasion of Independence day became a discussion.

A few people openly commented that instead of putting women leaders in front in party programmes just for political attention, they should also give MLA, MLC and MP tickets to prove their mettle in the political arena.