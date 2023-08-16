Live
- Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point
- CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
- Chandrayan moves closer to Moon
- TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today
- Tech firms show pink slips to 2.26 lakh people this year
- Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- New Delhi: Harmony, good education, healthcare, 24X7 electricity must to become ‘vishwaguru’: Kejriwal
- New Delhi: Court seeks ED’s response on PFI members’ bail pleas
- Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note
- New Delhi: DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts
Just In
Ladies first: Parties let women leaders take centre stage in Independence Day fetes
Nalgonda: Political parties always try to grab the attention of people for votes and political mileage. National parties showing their political...
Nalgonda: Political parties always try to grab the attention of people for votes and political mileage.
National parties showing their political stands have given importance and put the woman leaders of the party in front on the occasion of Independence Day fete.
Following their leader Rahul Gandhi’s instructions Congress leaders let the women leaders to hoist the national flags at the party offices and people’s representatives camp offices. Another national party BJP, is giving counter to the Congress’ political stunt put their women leaders in first row in the Independence Day rallies held in constituency in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Both parties’ women stand on the occasion of Independence day became a discussion.
A few people openly commented that instead of putting women leaders in front in party programmes just for political attention, they should also give MLA, MLC and MP tickets to prove their mettle in the political arena.