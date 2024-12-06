Liquor sales boom in joint Khammam

Khammam: Liquor sales are booming in the district. Traders who got their shops with a two-year period have successfully completed the duration from December 2023 to November last month and have now entered the second year. It is noteworthy that liquor sales have been at a record high during this year.

Notably, there are 210 liquor shops, 48 bars, and three clubs in the joint Khammam district. Liquor is distributed to all of these from the depot in Viera. While liquor is supplied to traders from the depot at the invoice price, they must add their profit percentage and sell it at the MRP price.

From last December to November this year, traders purchased liquor worth Rs. 2,378 crore from the depot at the invoice price. According to the MRP, the value of these is over Rs. 2,800 crore, official sources have confirmed. A total of 30.57 thousand cases of liquor and 19.41 thousand cases of beer were sold.

Belt shops are the mainstay of alcohol sales. The lion’s share of alcohol sales takes place in belt shops. There are no such things as are against the rules. The government has a goal to increase alcohol sales every month. Due to this, the excise department officials are encouraging belt shops.

There are more than 150 to 200 of these in each mandal, while it is estimated that there are up to 7,000 belt shops in the joint district. Due to this, alcohol sales are happening at a stellar level.

However, it is estimated that after the formation of the government in AP, alcohol sales have decreased slightly. It is believed that this is because all types of brands that were not available until then are no longer available in AP after the formation of the new government. In addition, there is a decrease in the number of sales due to spiritual programmes from October to January, but when viewed in terms of annual length, sales are increasing.

Excise Assistant Commissioner G Ganesh speaking to The Hans India said, “The sales increased Rs 400 crores compared to last year.” He said that they are expecting more income this month. In addition, he shared the tollfree number 180042525223 that is being displayed at all shops for prevent any malpractice.