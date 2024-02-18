Mahabubnagar: Challa Vamshi Chand vows to expose corruption in Kaleswaram project

Mahabubnagar : The Congress party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) member Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy launched a scathing attack BRS accusing them of corruption and incompetence. Speaking at a public event in Jadcherla constituency as part of his 13th day Palamuru Nyay Yatra, Reddy criticised former Chief Minister KCR and vowed to expose alleged corruption in the Kaleswaram project.

Reddy asserted that the Congress party enjoys significant support from the people of Telangana, which has rattled the BRS leadership. He accused the former Chief Minister of resorting to baseless allegations against the Congress government to divert attention from their own failings.

Reddy warned KCR against spreading false information, asserting that the people will not tolerate such deceitful tactics. He criticised the previous government for burdening the state with massive debts due to inefficiency and negligence in project management.

“The Kaleshwaram project stands as a testament to the previous government’s thirst for money and disregard for quality,” Reddy remarked, highlighting alleged irregularities in project execution.

Reddy expressed confidence in the Congress party’s prospects, predicting victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that the party would secure at least 15 seats, including a significant majority in Mahabubnagar district.

“Investigations into the Kaleshwaram project will soon lead to arrests, including members of KCR’s family. We will ensure that those responsible for corruption are held accountable,” Reddy asserted, signaling a relentless pursuit of accountability.