Mahabubnagar: Kuruva lobbies hard for Gadwal ticket

DrKuruva Vijay Kumar has apprised election screening panel members of his service to the Congress party and the strength of Kuruva community

In a significant development, TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) State secretary, Dr Kuruva Vijay Kumar, has reached out to the Telangana Congress Election Screening Committee with a request to consider his candidature for the Gadwal constituency in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Mahabubnagar : In a significant development, TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) State secretary, Dr Kuruva Vijay Kumar, has reached out to the Telangana Congress Election Screening Committee with a request to consider his candidature for the Gadwal constituency in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. The meeting took place during a screening committee gathering held at the Delhi Congress War Room in New Delhi.

DrKuruva Vijay Kumar, who has been actively involved in the Telangana Congress and has served as a State Secretary, approached the committee member, Baba Siddiqui, with his candidacy proposal.

He also met with another member of the screening committee, Jignesh Mevani, an MLA from Gujarat. He explained to them his contributions to the party right since his student days at OU, and how much he deserves the ticket. He claimed to have a strong following in the Kuruva community, which wields considerable electoral influence in the combined Mahabubnagar district. He urged the party high command to exercise caution when considering such individuals, ensuring that the party’s foundation remains strong and unwavering.

