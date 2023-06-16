Mahabubnagar: Vexed over pending bills contractor locks government school

Mahabubnagar: Aggrieved over pending bills for a long period, a contractor locked the government primary school building in Dhammapur village in Chinna Chintakunta mandal in the district on Thursday. Saying that he was financial problems, he demanded immediate release of his bills.

Boyya Babu from Dhamagnapur village constructed additional classroom for the government school building on contract. He spent Rs 8 lakh six months ago and produced his bill for its clearance. He was, however, paid only Rs 2 lakh. He said he was vexed over going round offices for clearing his bill. He even visited Hyderabad many times to get the payment released. Save for empty promises, he got nothing.

Aggrieved over the officials’ indifference, he took the extreme action as a last resort on Thursday. He did not let students and teacher enter the school. Later, he told the media that he took personal loans from private lenders on high interest and completed the construction in time, but the government was not paying heed to his desperate pleas for payment. He said he was forced to sell off his half acre land to repay the loan to the lenders. “At least now Devarkadra MLA and other higher authorities should take note of my plea and help me release by clearing the pending dues,” he urged.