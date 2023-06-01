Make TS formation day fete a huge success: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has asked the officials to work together to ensure that the Telangana State Formation Day decennial festivities becomes a huge success by raising public engagement and highlighting various welfare and developmental achievements of the State government.

The Minister, on Wednesday, met with the senior officials to various departments to review the arrangements being made for the upcoming event which will commence from June 2.

The Minister appreciated the works done by various departments since the formation of the State and said that in terms of administration and development achievements, Khammam district enjoys a stellar reputation. It has been made possible only because of the hard work of the officials, he remarked.

Puvvada said that government employees played an important role in the Telangana movement with Sakala Janula Samme, and that the employees were also playing an important role in the development of Telangana.

Everyone bears responsibility for the success of Telangana Formation Day celebrations; people should be involved on a large scale, and people’s representatives should work together to make it a success, the Minister said.

As per the programme schedule, the 21-days long celebrations will commence with a flag-raising ceremony at the collectorate on June 2 and 129 Rythu Vedikas across the district will host farmer meetings to commemorate Farmers’ Day on June 3.

Puvvada asked the officials to create more awareness among the farmers about various schemes of the State government and how these schemes have benefitted the farmers. He said farmers should be made aware of how much the government spends on Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity, and other programmes, as well as the situations of farmers before and after the implementation of the schemes.

On June 9, the second phase of sheep distribution, the distribution of 58 acres of land gathered by the social welfare department, and the distribution of house pattas to 3,000 homeless families would take place. On June 11, a poet’s meeting and poetry competition will be organized at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram.