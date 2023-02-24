Man done to death

Khammam: A 40-year-old man, Peram Venkateswarlu, was brutally murdered by some unknown persons in the agriculture fields at Chinamandava village in Chintkani mandal of Khammam district on Thursday early morning.

According to Chintakani police, Venkateswarlu was leading life by selling ducks and was a native of Rudrakota in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. A divorcee, he was in live-in relationship with one woman who has three children already. Both came to Chinamandava village to eke out a living by selling ducks. They stayed in agriculture fields.

Police rushed to the spot on a receipt of complaint from the woman that some unidentified persons murdered him. Police registered a case. Wyra Police Circle Inspector B Suresh said, "we are investigating the case from all angles. We suspect illicit relation could be the reason behind the murder." Primary investigation revealed that the accused after strangling Venkateswarlu hit him with stone on face.