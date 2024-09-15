Minister Ponguleti urges canal work completion in 4 days

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed officials to expedite the completion of the left canal works of Paleru and ensure irrigation water reaches farmers on a war footing. During his visit to Paleru constituency on Saturday, the Minister inspected the left canal at Hatya Tanda in Kusumanchi mandal.

The Minister inquired about the progress of temporary and permanent restoration works, including the main canal slab. He emphasized the need to conduct canal filling and permanent restoration simultaneously. Ponguleti instructed officials to work around the clock, make lighting arrangements, and carry out canal excavation and lining in parallel. He ordered that the canal restoration works be completed within four days to release irrigation water to the fields, with permanent restoration of the UT slab and Paleru left canal to follow.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that the heavy rains and floods between August 31 and September 6 caused over Rs 10,300 crore in damages across Telangana. He reported widespread destruction of homes, livestock, crops, roads, and bridges due to torrential rainfall of 37 to 38 cm within hours.

Ponguleti stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had requested central government aid, prompting teams to assess the situation. He confirmed that repairs to the damaged Paleru left canal, as well as medium-sized irrigation projects and ponds, are being undertaken urgently to restore water supply to farmers.

The Minister reiterated compensation measures, including Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers who lost crops, and Rs 5 lakh for those who lost homes under the Indiramma housing scheme. Additionally, Rs 16,500 has been provided to individuals whose homes were partially damaged by floods. Ponguleti stated that once central assistance is received, further relief measures will be considered.

“Plans are in place to train 100 police personnel from each of the State’s eight battalions in flood relief operations, and they will be equipped with necessary tools for future disasters,” said Ponguleti, adding that a delegation of State ministers would meet with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister next week to discuss further disaster relief efforts.