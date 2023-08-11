Live
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
Just In
Minister Puvvada launches Mamata's free medical camp
Highlights
Dispense free medicines to patients after treatment
Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the free health camp organised at Venugopal Nagar under the joint auspices of Mamta Hospital and Puvvada Foundation for the people of 55th and 56th Division of Khammam city.
On this occasion, medical treatment was carried out to the people suffering from various ailments and medicines were distributed free of cost to them.
Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, Suda Chairman Vijay Kumar, Corporators Paidipalli Rohini Satyanarayana, Motarapu Shravani Sudhakar, Leaders Macha Narender and others were present.
