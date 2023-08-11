Minister Puvvada launches Mamata's free medical camp

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the free health camp organised at Venugopal Nagar under the joint auspices of Mamta Hospital and Puvvada Foundation for the people of 55th and 56th Division of Khammam city.

On this occasion, medical treatment was carried out to the people suffering from various ailments and medicines were distributed free of cost to them.

Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, Suda Chairman Vijay Kumar, Corporators Paidipalli Rohini Satyanarayana, Motarapu Shravani Sudhakar, Leaders Macha Narender and others were present.