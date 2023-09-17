Live
Miryalaguda: MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao scoffs at Anganwadi staff
Miryalaguda (Nalgonda) : MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao on Saturday scolded Anganwadi workers for laying siege to his camp office. He warned them “not to play drama.” He said this when they sought to submit a memorandum on their demands to him.
He said pressure tactics would not work on him. He reminded them that they were already availing of various benefits such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, loan waiver, pensions etc. He said the government was aware of their demands and discussions were going on with their associations.
Taken aback by the MLA’s curt reply, Anganwadi staff expressed their anger at him, saying they were only seeking his good offices to take their issues to the notice of the government. They reminded him that they were playing a key role in every election and that their role was crucial in the implementation of government welfare schemes. They asked whether Rao became the MLA without their support. Saying they were hurt by his remarks, they condemned his response.