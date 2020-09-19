Mission Bhagiratha works in Khammam will be completed in one month: Minister Puvvada

Khammam: Mission Bhagiratha works for supplying drinking water in Khammam are expected to be completed within a month, informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had released Rs 61.47 crore for completing pipeline works even as the State was facing financial crisis due to Covid-19.

The Minister handed over the cheque for Rs 61.47 crore to L&T Project Manager Hari Prasad. Rs 229.50 crore were being spent on Mission Bhagiratha in the city as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme, the Minister noted.

As many as 45,000 new water connections were sanctioned in addition to the existing connections and taps were fitted in nearly 25,000 houses. After the works completed, about 75,000 households would be supplied drinking water daily, Ajay Kumar said.

The citizens would be relieved from drinking water shortage they have been facing for long, he stated while thanking the Chief Minister and KT Rama Rao for releasing funds. He also thanked the MA&UD Minister for issuing amended LRS GO 135 offering relief to plot owners.

District Collector RV Karnan revealed that 99 per cent works of first and second phase pipeline works were completed, and steps were being taken for bulk water supply tests and after Dasara festival, daily supply of drinking water would be a reality in Khammam.Puvvada Ajay Kumar

The government has released Rs 135 crore for drinking water supply project taken up with an expenditure of Rs 229.50 crore. Nearly 562 kilometres long distributary pipeline was laid, the Collector said.

Mayor G Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Public Health DE Ranjith Kumar were present.