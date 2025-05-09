MLA moots Rs 1,323 cr irrigation devpt works

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy stated on Thursday that proposals worth Rs 1,323-crore have been submitted to fully strengthen the irrigation sector within his constituency.

At a special meeting with the Irrigation department officials in the district, he said the proposals cover reservoirs, canals and lift systems, along with various repair works. He instructed officials to prepare detailed reports accordingly.

The proposed projects include: Gollapalli reservoir, Buddaram online reservoir, strengthening and expansion of KLI, D5, and D8 canals, construction of related structures, enhancement of the distributary system, strengthening of Buddaram right and left canals, Ganapuram branch canal, Karne Thanda Lift, Kashinagar Lift.

He emphasised the need to gather complete information on these projects. Considering the summer season, the MLA directed officials to prioritise immediate construction and repairs of various tanks, ponds, and check dams in the constituency.

Department CE Satyanarayana Reddy, SE Srinivas Reddy, DCE Venkat Reddy, EEs Keshava Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy, DEs Narender Reddy, Abdul Ghaffar, Venkataramanadevi, Raj Kumar, Kiran Kumar and Ellaswami attended.