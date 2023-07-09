Modi is jealous of State govt: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet/Miryalguda: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Saturday fired salvos on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the PM once again made baseless comments on Telangana State in Warangal meeting.

Speaking to the media in Suryapet, he criticised Modi, who is in the position of Prime Minister, for lowering his level by telling lies. Once again, Modi expressed his jealous on Telangana and CM KCR , he added. He complained that BJP has surpassed Congress in corruption under Modi regime. He said that the corruption in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka is proof of BJP’s rule.

Modi is targeting KCR’s family because of the fear of KCR’s charishma. The Rafale scandal and the big babus who bequeathed lakhs of crores to the banks are accused of belonging to the Modi family. Jagadish Reddy criticised that Prime Minister Modi is a hero who has held the country hostage for a few. He said that the vibrant people of Warangal and Telangana do not believe Modi’s lies and added that Telangana is ahead in all fields than the BJP-ruled States including the Centre. Due to this, Modi has launched a false campaign against Telangana CM KCR. He stressed that both Rahul and Modi are co-thieves and they are responsible for the destruction of the country. He said that the work of the BJP government is to create a rift among the people to bring down governments. BJP and Congress parties have no place in the minds of the people in Telangana , he underlined. Jagdish Reddy stated that soon CM KCR is going to end BJP’s evil rule.

Similarly, the local MLA N Bhaskar rao, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy expressed his concern and condemned Modi critics on State government and KCR family in a press meet held in Miryalaguda.