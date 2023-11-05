  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Munagala: Congress gains momentum in Kodad

Highlights

In a significant political development, around 20 families hailing from various political backgrounds embraced the Congress party on Saturday.

Munagala (Suryapet) : In a significant political development, around 20 families hailing from various political backgrounds embraced the Congress party on Saturday. The event took place in the presence of Kodad’s former MLA, N Padmavathy, who extended a warm welcome to the new members while adorned in traditional Kanduvas.

Upon her arrival in the village, Padmavathy was greeted with enthusiasm by the ranks of the Congress party. As a symbolic gesture of auspicious beginnings, she conducted a special pooja at the revered Kanakadurga temple located within the village.

The event also marked the inauguration of the Congress party’s local office in preparation for the upcoming elections. Speaking at this gathering, Padmavathy expressed her confidence in the Congress party’s imminent rise to power in the State and urged party leaders and members to dedicate themselves to the cause of securing victory in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Furthermore, Padmavathy made a commitment to the people, assuring them that all eligible individuals would benefit from the six guarantee schemes. Local party leaders and enthusiastic cadres actively participated in the election campaign programme, underscoring the growing momentum and determination within the Congress party as they prepare for the impending elections.

