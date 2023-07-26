Musi river in spate

Ketepally (Nalgonda): Intense rainfall in Hyderabad, affecting the Moosi river catchment area, has resulted in the river overflowing its banks. The situation has brought traffic to a standstill on several routes, notably the Moosi causeway in Pochampally, Bibinagar, and Valigonda mandals. Amid the heavy inflow, the Moosi project at Ketapalli has taken preventive measures by raising all three gates and releasing water downstream.

The current water level at the project stands at 642.0 feet, close to its capacity of 645 feet. Inflows to the project have surged to 2,600 cusecs, whereas outflows have reached 4,310 cusecs, ensuring controlled water release downstream.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, urging residents in the affected areas to exercise caution and stay updated on further developments as the situation unfolds.