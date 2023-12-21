Nalgonda: Blood donations mark death anniv of Minister Venkat Reddy’s son

Nalgonda : State Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy’s son Prateek Reddy’s 12th death anniversary was observed in a big way in Nalgonda town on Wednesday.

Apart from the minister’s residence, blood donation camps were organised at Komatireddy Prateek Reddy Memorial Government Junior College located in Nalgonda. MGU University Vice Chancellor Gopal Reddy inaugurated the newly-constructed conference hall at the college on the occasion.

Notebooks and material related to competitive exams were distributed to the students at free of cost under the leadership of Gona Reddy, Chairman of Komatireddy Prateek Foundation. ongress party ranks actively took part in the programme.

Party Town president Gummula Mohan Reddy along with many councilors and Congress leaders donated blood voluntarily .

More than 260 persons donated blood. Fruits were distributed to patients at the district government hospital Also, special prayers were held at Maria Mata Church. Free food distribution ( Annadanam) programs were conducted in orphanages.