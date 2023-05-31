Nalgonda: Gutha Sukender Reddy lambasts Opposition for politicising Telangana Day celebrations

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy criticizes the Congress and the BJP for politicising the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day. He highlighted the achievements of the State under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, emphasizing the remarkable progress in various sectors, particularly agriculture.

Reddy pointed out that the opposition parties failed to acknowledge the State’s development over the past nine years and instead resorted to baseless allegations against the government for their own political gains. He stated that Congress and BJP’s dream of to coming to power after the Assembly elections would not materialize, as the people of Telangana have already made their decision regarding the party that would be voted to power.

The Council Chairman highlighted the inclusive welfare schemes implemented by the government, benefiting people from all sections of society. He specifically mentioned the improvement in education and medical facilities, as well as the highest salaries provided to state government employees in the country. Reddy also noted that the Telangana government regularized the services of contract employees, setting an example for the entire nation. Furthermore, he revealed that the government filled 1.5 lakh vacant jobs and released notifications for the recruitment of an additional 50,000 jobs. Reddy urged the people of Telangana to participate in the upcoming decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, setting aside political differences and embracing the spirit of unity.