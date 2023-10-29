Nalgonda: Kancharla Bhupal Reddy cautions public against Congress

Nalgonda : Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy called upon people to teach a befitting lesson to those obstructing the constituency development. Campaigning in the 29, 30 and 31 wards of Nalgonda town on Saturday, he cautioned people against going by the Congress leader who disappeared after losing the last assembly elections. He complained that the six guarantees of the Congress were not for the people, but for the six people who were competing for the post of CM in that party. He questioned what the Congress did when they were in power for 50 years.

He asked the medical college and the IT hub were not established by the Congress candidate when he served as the MLA of Nalgonda for 20 years. He said that the credit of providing 24-hour free electricity, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and drinking water to farmers should go to CM KCR alone. He stated that the Congress leaders did not pay attention to the water crisis during their regime. He asked the people to think about the Congress opinion that three hours of electricity is enough.